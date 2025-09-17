Champions: Cyclones Capture First SAL Title and 3rd Championship in Franchise History

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - For the first time in franchise history, the Brooklyn Cyclones are South Atlantic League Champions! The 'Clones topped the Spartanburgers, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark to secure their third championship in franchise history, and first since becoming a full-season affiliate.

The 2-1 win completes a perfect 4-0 postseason for Brooklyn. Gilbert Gomez's squad swept both Greensboro and Hub City en route to the championship. After winning a franchise best 72 games during the course of the regular season, including a 2025 First Half North Division crown, the 'Clones ran the table throughout the postseason.

In Tuesday's win, the Brooklyn pitching proved to be the difference. Cyclones arms held Hub City hitless from the start of the 3rd inning all the way until the 8th. LHP Franklin Gomez kept Hub City off the board through 4.0 innings of work. After he departed, five relievers combined on five innings of one-run ball. RHP Dakota Hawkins earned the win, tossing 2.2 innings of one-run ball, while striking out four and walking one. RHP Hoss Brewer slammed the door shut, retiring the minimum three batters en route to the save.

After the teams traded zeroes through the first two frames, Brooklyn cracked the scoreboard in the 3rd. After LF John Bay laced a triple to start the frame, 2B Diego Mosquera grounded out. SS Marco Vargas then singled home Bay to plate the game's first run.

From there, CF Yonatan Henriquez reached on a fielding error. On a double steal attempt, Henriquez was thrown out at second. Still, DH Matt Rudick plated Vargas with a base hit, doubling the 'Clones lead to 2-0.

The two squads traded zeroes all the way until the 8th. Hub City mounted a two out rally in the frame. CF Dylan Dreiling whacked a two out single off RHP Dakota Hawkins. Gilbert Gomez then made a call to the 'pen, bringing in RHP Brett Banks. A single from LF Casey Cook then put men on the corners.

Pinch-hitter Rafe Perich then barrelled up an RBI single to spoil the shutout. 3B Gleider Figuero was then intentionally walked. PH Antonis Macias then grounded out with the bases juiced to retire the side and keep the Brooklyn lead intact.

Brewer then sat down Hub City 1-2-3 to capture the title.

The Cyclones begin their quest for a 2nd straight title on April 3. 2026 at Maimonides Park against Hudson Valley. For offseason updates and more info, visit brooklyncyclones.com.







