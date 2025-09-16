For Those Who Serve, We Salute You

Published on September 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Mark your calendars and spread the word! The SC Veterans Upstate Salute is coming to Fluor Field on Sunday, November 9, 2025. This event is our chance to come together, honor our veterans, and enjoy a memorable afternoon & evening filled with inspiration, music, community, and gratitude.

This year, admission includes a requested $5 donation. Your support helps us continue hosting this meaningful event and honoring our veterans with something we can all be proud of.

Plan to arrive early (gates open at 2:00 PM) so you don't miss the military programming that starts before the concert.

Invite your friends, neighbors, and local groups. Veterans, families, music fans, all are welcome!

Share this event via social media, community boards, church bulletins, etc. Every bit of word-of-mouth helps.

There are many things PLATINUM-selling Darryl Worley has come to know in his 20+ year country music career. One of those things is how to recognize a hit song- Worley has scored nearly 20 hit singles and three chart-toppers with his self-penned "Awful, Beautiful Life," patriotic "Have You Forgotten?" and "I Miss My Friend."

He also recognizes the importance of giving back as seen through his work with The Darryl Worley Foundation, annual charity events, and supporting the United States military as well as our nation's veterans.

Before the music begins, look to the skies! The Special Forces Association Parachute Team will deliver a breathtaking pre-concert parachute jump right into Fluor Field. Known for their precision, discipline, and daring spirit, this elite team of veterans will put on a one-of-a-kind display to kick off the evening's celebration.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 16, 2025

For Those Who Serve, We Salute You - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.