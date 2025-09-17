Benge, Reimer and Suero Named 2025 SAL All-Stars

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - One day removed from capturing their first South Atlantic League title in franchise history, three key members of the 2025 Cyclones have been named to the SAL All-Star team. OF Carson Benge, INF Jacob Reimer, and C/OF Chris Suero each took home all-star nods.

The trio, while none were on Brooklyn's roster for the postseason run, were an integral piece in the first few months of the year that saw Brooklyn clinch the North Division crown for the season's first half. Brooklyn possessed the best winning percentage in all of the minors when they punched their playoff ticket, and all three had a huge hand in that.

Benge, the No. 1 prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline, put together a masterful performance during his time in High-A. A 2024 first round pick, Benge appeared in 60 games with Brooklyn from the start of the season until late June. Benge compiled an impressive slash line of .302/.417/.480/.897. The Oklahoma State product whacked four home runs, scored 47 runs, collected 68 hits in 60 games and stole 15 bases. At the time of his promotion, the 22-year old was top 5 in the league in runs scored, batting average, OPS and extra-base hits.

Reimer, the No. 6 prospect in the system, was a force in the middle of the Brooklyn lineup. A 2022 4th round pick out of high school in California, Reimer slashed .284/.384/.502/.887 in 61 games with Brooklyn. He also clobbered 8 home runs with 39 RBI. At the time of his promotion, Reimer was the league leader in runs scored with 52. He also was top 5 in extra-base hits, slugging percentage and OPS.

Suero, who checks in at No. 15 on the Mets Top 30, excelled in his second go-around on Coney Island after spending the second half with Brooklyn in '24. The Bronx native, who moved to the DR as a 15-year-old in an effort to get signed, launched 13 home runs in 74 games, collecting an .837 OPS. Suero also powered 11 doubles, scored 53 runs, and drove in 51 RBI.

Brooklyn begins its quest for a second consecutive SAL title on April 3, 2026 against the Hudson Valley Renegades.







