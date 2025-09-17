Snot Otters Nominated as Top MiLB Alternate Identity

Published on September 17, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists as the Snot Otters

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Snot Otters have been nominated as the top Minor League Baseball Alternate Identity of the 2025 season. Online voting is currently underway, and fans can vote as many times as they would like at https://www.milb.com/fans/best-alternate-identity.

Voting ends Sept. 23 at midnight ET, and the winner will be revealed at the third-annual MiLB Awards Show on MLB Network, Sept. 29, at 9 pm ET.

The Asheville Tourists took the field as the Asheville Snot Otters on June 6 to a sold-out crowd.

What is a Snot Otter? A Snot Otter is a nickname for the eastern hellbender salamander. The rare eastern hellbender is just one of three giant salamander species in the world. The salamander is known for living among the large, flat river rocks of Western North Carolina

Snot Otters gear was shipped to 36 states, and the first round of merchandise sold out in 48 hours.

Snot Otters game-worn jerseys were auctioned off and raised over $5000 for the WNC Nature Center.

