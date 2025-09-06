Offense-Blanked Tourists Lose Final Series Of The Year

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Asheville Tourists were shut out by the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday night in a 10-0 loss at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Tourists (51-75) have fallen to a season-worst 24 games under .500, and have lost five in a row after notching just three hits in the game.

From the get-go, the Hot Rods (68-60) had their foot on the gas, scoring three with a homer in the first inning surrendered by Derek True (L, 2-9). They also scored six in the seventh frame to blow the game open.

Asheville has two games left in the season after being eliminated from playoff contention last week. They will try to turn things around with a 5:05 p.m. ET first pitch.







