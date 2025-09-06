Brooklyn Bested by Jersey Shore in Pitcher's Duel, 3-1

Published on September 5, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - 1B Corey Collins stayed red hot at the plate, picking up three hits, reaching base four times, and driving in a run, but Jersey Shore was able to outmaneuver Brooklyn in a pitcher's duel, as the BlueClaws bested the Cyclones, 3-1, on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

For the second in as many games, Jersey Shore (37-26, 62-64) was able to snare a first-inning run. With the bases empty and one out, 2B Aroon Escobar hammered a 1-2 pitch onto the berm in left-center field for a solo home run. The 20-year-old's fourth High-A home run provided the BlueClaws with a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Jersey Shore added to their advantage. Escobar sparked another rally with a one-out single to center before swiping second base. CF Devin Saltiban chased him home with a single to left-center field, doubling the 'Claws advantage to 2-0.

Brooklyn (25-39, 71-59) snatched that run back in the top of the fourth. CF Yohairo Cuevas slapped a single with one out in the inning before taking second on a wild pitch and third on an errant pickoff throw. After a walk to RF John Bay, Collins uncorked a line drive into right field for a base hit. Cuevas scored, while Bay scooted to third on the single, yanking the Cyclones within one, 2-1.

Collins kept the attack moving, swiping second base with two out in the inning to put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. However, a groundout to first ended the threat.

The BlueClaws snared the contest's final run in the fifth, loading the bases on free passes to Escobar and RF John Spikerman, as well as a single by Saltiban. With one out, 3B Trent Farquhar coaxed the third walk of the inning, forcing in a tally to push Jersey Shore's lead back to two, 3-1.

RHP Hunter Hodges emerged from the bullpen after the free pass and stranded the bases loaded. The Wilmington, N.C. native collected a flyout to center and a strikeout to keep Brooklyn within a pair.

The Cyclones would accrue plenty of traffic on the bases over the final four innings, bringing the tying run to the plate in each frame, but could not complete the comeback.

RHP Luke Gabrysh (2-0) earned his second High-A victory in his final start of the season for the BlueClaws. The Wilmington, Del. native allowed just one run on five hits over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out one.

RHP Joel Díaz (5-5) was saddled with his fifth defeat for Brooklyn in his final regular-season outing. The 21-year-old was charged with three runs on six hits in 4.1 frames, permitting a season-high four walks and punching out one.

RHP Saúl Teran entered in the ninth for Jersey Shore and recorded the final three outs for his South Atlantic League-high-tying 11th save. The 23-year-old allowed one hit and did not record a walk or strikeout.

Brooklyn will try to snap their five-game slide in the penultimate game of the regular season on Saturday night. RHP Brett Banks (2-1, 2.59) is expected to make the spot start, the second of his career, for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-1, 3.48). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







