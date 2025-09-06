Renegades Stave off Elimination

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades triumphed in another elimination game with a 3-1 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Andrew Landry (3-4) turned in a dominant start, throwing six shutout innings while striking out eight and allowing just one hit. The right-hander allowed just four hitters to reach base safely, retiring 20 of his last 22 batters faced. Before he allowed his lone hit with two outs in the sixth, Renegades pitchers had combined to no-hit the Grasshoppers across 11.1 innings since Thursday's game

Hudson Valley took an early 1-0 lead in the second off Hung-Leng Chang (5-7). Engelth Urena singled with one out and advanced two bases to third on a wild pitch. Camden Troyer then knocked in Urena with an RBI single.

The Renegades pushed their lead to 2-0 in the sixth with a two-out rally. Josh Moylan drew a walk and Urena singled to put runners at first and second, setting up Troyer for another RBI single, scoring Moylan.

In the seventh, Luis Durango reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored on an RBI groundout by Core Jackson to make it 3-0.

After Matt Keating threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, the Grasshoppers rallied in the ninth against Tony Rossi. Sammy Stafura walked, Jared Jones singled, and Shalin Polanco walked loaded the bases. Pinch-hitter Axiel Plaz brought in Stafura with an RBI groundout to make it 3-1. Jesus Castillo was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases. However, Tony Rossi struck out Keiner Delgado to give the Renegades a dramatic 3-1 victory and pick up his ninth save.

