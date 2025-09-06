Escobar's Big Day Gives Claws 5th Straight Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aroon Escobar had a home run, two hits, and scored all three Jersey Shore won their fifth straight game, topping Greensboro 3-1 at ShoreTown Ballpark!

Jersey Shore has won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. They need wins on Saturday and Sunday to sweep the series and get back to .500 on the season.

The BlueClaws jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Aroon Escobar. It was his 4th with the BlueClaws and 15th overall this year.

Devin Saltiban singled home a run in the third and the BlueClaws led 2-0. Brooklyn got on the board in the fourth off starter Luke Gabrysh. Corey Collins, who broke up a no-hitter with a home run in the eighth inning on Thursday, singled home the Cyclones' first run of the game.

The BlueClaws padded the lead in the fifth. Trent Farquhar walked with the bases loaded.

Jersey Shore starter Luke Gabrysh came out after five innings, allowing one run.

A parade of left-handers followed, with Erubiel Armenta, Wesley Moore, Erik Ritchie, and Danny Wilkinson getting through the eighth. Saul Teran threw a scoreless ninth for his 11th save, the most by a BlueClaw as a High-A affiliate.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.