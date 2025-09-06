Escobar's Big Day Gives Claws 5th Straight Win
Published on September 5, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aroon Escobar had a home run, two hits, and scored all three Jersey Shore won their fifth straight game, topping Greensboro 3-1 at ShoreTown Ballpark!
Jersey Shore has won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. They need wins on Saturday and Sunday to sweep the series and get back to .500 on the season.
The BlueClaws jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Aroon Escobar. It was his 4th with the BlueClaws and 15th overall this year.
Devin Saltiban singled home a run in the third and the BlueClaws led 2-0. Brooklyn got on the board in the fourth off starter Luke Gabrysh. Corey Collins, who broke up a no-hitter with a home run in the eighth inning on Thursday, singled home the Cyclones' first run of the game.
The BlueClaws padded the lead in the fifth. Trent Farquhar walked with the bases loaded.
Jersey Shore starter Luke Gabrysh came out after five innings, allowing one run.
A parade of left-handers followed, with Erubiel Armenta, Wesley Moore, Erik Ritchie, and Danny Wilkinson getting through the eighth. Saul Teran threw a scoreless ninth for his 11th save, the most by a BlueClaw as a High-A affiliate.
The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.
South Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Six-Run Inning, Shutdown Pitching Leads Hot Rods to 10-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Offense-Blanked Tourists Lose Final Series Of The Year - Asheville Tourists
- Brooklyn Bested by Jersey Shore in Pitcher's Duel, 3-1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Emperors Burn 'Burgers with Big Inning, Win Game Four - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Dash Fall in Extras - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Stave off Elimination - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Escobar's Big Day Gives Claws 5th Straight Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- A Ghoulishly Good Time Is Back at Fluor Field - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Escobar's Big Day Gives Claws 5th Straight Win
- Heredia Drives in Five, Highfill Leads 1-Hitter in 6-1 Thursday Win
- Nori Scores on Wild Pitch, Claws Walk off 5-4 in 10
- Claws Hold off Cyclones 4-3 on Tuesday from ShoreTown Ballpark
- 2026 Mini & Partial Plans Now on Sale