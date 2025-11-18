BlueClaws Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

Published on November 18, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - 2026 BlueClaws single-game tickets are now on sale, and fans can get individual tickets to some of the best games of the year including Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (April 7th), July 3rd and July 4th, and Father's Day (June 21st).

Tickets are currently on sale with 2 tickets available for just $25.

While the majority of BlueClaws games are currently available through single-game tickets, select games are only available via a BlueClaws ticket package (click here for more) or group outing (click here for more). Featured Games

Thursday, April 7th - the 25th Opening Night in BlueClaws history.

Saturday, April 11th - the 25th Anniversary of the first BlueClaws home game !

Sunday, June 21st - spend Father's Day in ShoreTown and play catch with dad on the field after the game!

Friday, July 3rd - celebrate America's birthday-eve with post-game fireworks !

Saturday, July 4th - it's America's 250th Birthday and there's no better place to celebrate than ShoreTown! Yankee/Met Prospect Visits

Hudson Valley (Yankees): April 28th - May 3rd, August 18th - August 23rd.

Brooklyn (Mets): April 7th - April 12th, June 2nd - June 7th, July 21st - July 26th.







South Atlantic League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.