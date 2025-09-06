Dash Fall in Extras

Winston-Salem, NC (September 5th, 2025) - Winston-Salem (54-73) took game three of a six-game series against Greenville (65-64) by a 7-5 final. Drive scored five unanswered in the ninth and tenth to grab the comeback win.

In front of the largest crowd of the season, the Dash and Drive put on a show for the 10,500 fans packed inside Truist Stadium.

The Dash held a 4-1 lead headed to the top of the ninth.

Phil Fox was tasked with shutting the door on the Drive in the ninth. Fox ran into some trouble, though.

The inning started with a walk to Justin Riemer and a single to Henry Godbout.

With two outs and two strikes, Johanfran Garcia doubled to score a pair and made it 4-3, and kept the drive alive.

Next batter, Mason White, singled in Garcia and tied the game at 4-4. The Drive picked up three hits and three runs in the top of the ninth to force a bottom of the frame.

Noah Dean shut down the Dash in the ninth, and the two headed to extras.

In the tenth, Morris Austin took the hill for Winston-Salem. After a groundout moved Maximus Martin to third, and a hit batter put runners at the corners, Justin Riemer drew a walk to load the bases.

One pitch later, Henry Godbout wore an inside fastball to bring in the go-ahead run, and the Drive took a 5-4 lead, the first of the game for the visitors.

A batter later, a sac fly from Justin Gonzales brought in a second run of the inning, and the Drive jumped out 6-4, but they weren't done.

An RBI single off the bat of Andruw Musett stretched the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the frame, the Dash saw Dean for a second time.

Lyle Miller Green opened the inning with a single to put runners at the corners. After Juan Gonzalez struck out, Sammy Zavala deposited a sac fly to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Jeral Perez, who represented the tying run, became the last hope for the Dash, but could not spark any magic and grounded out to end the game. The Drive took the 7-5 win.

It was a must-win game for both parties. Winston-Salem entered Friday's action chasing 3.0 games, while the Drive just 1.5. In the end, the Drive picked up the ever-important extra-inning win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The offense started fast for the Dash in the first. Caleb Bonemer doubled home Zavala to give the Dash an early 1-0 lead.

The Winston-Salem bats stayed hot in the second. The inning started with a Ryan Burrowes double. After a past ball moved Burrowes to third, a Miller-Green single brought him around and made it 2-0 Dash.

Greenville answered with a run in the top of the fourth, but the Dash responded immediately.

Burrowes launched his second homerun of the season over the left field wall to give the Dash a 3-1 cushion. With the run support, the Dash bullpen shined.

Carson Jacobs sparkled out of the pen. He went 2.0 innings of perfect baseball and struck out five Drive batters.

Elsewhere, Grant Umberger made his High A debut and tossed 3.2 innings of work and allowed just one run on four hits. From there, Jonathan Clark went a clean 1.1 innings and struck out a pair. After Jacobs went two innings, Jarold Rosado entered for the Dash and recorded a clean inning of work.

In the bottom of the eighth, Zavala uncorked his ninth home run of the season and gave the Dash a 4-1 cushion. The homerun proved to be much needed, as the added insurance got the Dash to extras.

In the end, the Drive came out on top 7-5.

The Dash will set their sights on a double header on Saturday.







