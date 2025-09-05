Renegades Game Notes

Published on September 5, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (77-49, 39-23) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (87-41, 42-21)

RHP Andrew Landry (2-4, 4.58 ERA) vs. RHP Hung-Leng Chang (5-6, 4.93 ERA)

| Game 127 | Home Game 63 | Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme: Copa de La Diversion: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff presented by Cafe Con Leche

Day of Week Promo: Fireworks Friday presented by D. Rhode Home Services

MUST WIN GAME: Following Thursday's 10-0 victory over Greensboro, Hudson Valley is 39-23 in the second half. With the win, Hudson Valley kept their playoff hopes alive. Trailing the Grasshoppers by 2.5 games with three to play, the Renegades now must win all three of their remaining games to avoid elimination and make the playoffs. With 22 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won 12, split seven, and lost three.

BOUNCEBACK: Since dropping five straight, the Renegades have won five of their last seven games, including a shutout victory over Greensboro on Thursday. Since July 1, the Renegades are now 35-18 (.660), the seventh-best record in MiLB. Hudson Valley has gone 23-7 (.767) at home since the beginning of July, which is tied for the best record in MiLB. They have secured six six-game series victories in their last eight tries.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two-or-fewer runs an astonishing 64 times this season in 126 games. This means that they have done so in 51% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 58-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 75% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

REBEL MASTERY: After being named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for August on Friday, Xavier Rivas had another strong performance that same night. He allowed just one hit in 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters. In five High-A starts, the left-hander has three double-digit strikeout performances, punching out 44 batters in 29.1 innings since being called up to High-A. During August, Rivas had a 1.50 ERA in 24 innings, allowing just four earned runs and striking out 34 batters.

YOUNG ENERGY: Juan Matheus and Connor McGinnis have provided a spark in the Hudson Valley lineup during the postseason run. A 2025 10th round pick, McGinnis has built a current six-game hitting streak where he is hitting 8-for-22 (.364) with five RBIs and a .917 OPS. Over his last five games, Matheus is hitting .474 (9-for-19) with five RBIs and an 1.016 OPS.

LIGHTNING SPEED: Luis Durango is having a excellent set of games. In his last nine games, Durango has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with eight RBIs and eight stolen bases. Last Thursday, he went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing double, his first extra-base hit of the season. Prior to this stretch, Durango had just one RBI this season, and he has also upped his batting average from .246 to .273.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: It was announced on Wednesday that Kyle Carr was promoted to Double-A Somerset. The left-hander leaves as the franchise record holder in starts (46), innings pitched (217), and strikeouts (199). Since June 3, Carr's 0.98 ERA in 82.1 innings was second-best in MiLB behind Jonah Tong. His season ERA mark of 1.96 is the best in the South Atlantic League.

ORG STAR: Since July 10, Dillon Lewis has gone 43-for-155 (.277) with 9 2Bs, 3B, 8 HRs, 35 RBIs, and a .883 OPS. On Saturday, Lewis was 2-for-5 with a home run. He now has 13 High-A home runs this year, and 22 long balls overall this season, third-most among Yankees farmhands.

PITCHING STRUGGLES: Renegades pitching allowed a total of 34 earned runs in 36 innings between last Saturday and Wednesday. Prior to Saturday's contest, Hudson Valley had allowed eight earned runs or more only five times this season. After doing so in four straight games, the team's ERA jumped from 2.65 to 2.86.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Kaeden Kent had a breakout game on Wednesday night, going 5-for-5 with 2 R, 2B, HR, and 3 RBIs. The Yankees third round pick became the first Renegade to record five hits in a game since minor league rehabber Jorbit Vivas on May 23, 2024. He is the first non-rehabber to have five hits since Anthony Siegler in April 2022.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.85) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.46 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 runs on 13 hits in a 10-0 victory over Greensboro on Thursday. Through 126 games, the Renegades have 31 games of 10 or more hits and 21 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 21 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign.

FOR ALL THE MARBLES: Hudson Valley concludes their regular season with a six-game series at Heritage Financial Park against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The series marks the only time the Renegades will see the Grasshoppers this season. Greensboro holds a 2.5 game lead over Hudson Valley in the SAL North with three games remaining. Sunday's regular-season finale will be the last time the Renegades play the Grasshoppers until at least 2027, as the two teams are not scheduled to play next season. The Renegades defeated the Grasshoppers in the SAL North Division Series in 2024.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .221 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .697. On Thursday, Moylan was 3-for-5 with a two runs and two doubles. He has reached base safely in 51 of his last 56 games. Moylan has 50 RBIs this season, tied with Dillon Lewis for the most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .283/.379/.435 with 27 RBIs and an .814 OPS.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: The Renegades have seen several team records fall lately. Josh Moylan has set the team's games played (212), hits (165), RBIs (92), walks (118) and strikeouts (230) records. On Thursday, Moylan set the Renegades career doubles record with 38 two-baggers. Those 38 doubles passed Jace Avina's previous club record set earlier this year. On the pitching side, Sebastian Keane became the team's all-time wins leader (13) in game one of last Thursday's doubleheader at Jersey Shore. Matt Keating also now has the most pitching appearances with the Renegades (73).

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MiLB with an exceptional 2.42 ERA in 382.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.98). Through 126 games, Hudson Valley starters have 702 punchouts in 632.2 innings, good for a 10.0 K/9 clip. Those 702 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 266 walks, a 3.8 BB/9.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.2 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .230 as a team with a .669 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. The Renegades have now scored three runs or fewer in 51 contests this season, and are 19-32.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: The Renegades received four 2025 draft selections two in early August, all making their pro debuts with the Renegades. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside fifth round selection Core Jackson and 10th round pick Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. 2025 12th round selection Camden Troyer, out of Liberty University, also joins the squad. First-Team All-American Robbie Burnett begins his pro career as well. On Wednesday, the team added RHP Jack Cebert, the Yankees' 15th round pick in 2025 out of Texas Tech.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY: On August 16, the Renegades were no-hit for just the second time in franchise history by the Aberdeen IronBirds. Four Aberdeen pitchers combined for the milestone. It is the first time in over 19 years that an opposing team has thrown a no-no against Hudson Valley. The last no-hitter thrown against the Renegades came against the Lowell Spinners on August 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German combined for the feat.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.85 ERA through 126 games, the best mark in High-A and the now the best mark in MiLB. The Renegades just passed Erie (AA, DET), which has a 2.90 mark in 2025. Relievers are holding opponents to a .185 opposing average, while striking out 530 batters in 455.1 innings.







