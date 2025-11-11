Renegades Hosting 'Winter Glow' Holiday Lights Experience at Heritage Financial Park

Published on November 11, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - This holiday season the Hudson Valley can experience a touch of holiday magic at Heritage Financial Park, as the Hudson Valley Renegades host Winter Glow, a mile-long drive-thru journey of dazzling holiday light displays perfectly synced to festive music.

Enjoy the magic of Winter Glow from the warmth of your car snacks, hot drinks and loved ones by your side. With holiday cheer around every turn, Winter Glow is the perfect way to celebrate the season with joy for all ages.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Winter Glow as another marquee event to bring the community together at Heritage Financial Park this offseason," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "We are looking forward to everybody finding their fun throughout the holiday season with this spectacular display."

The Winter Glow experience begins on Friday, Nov. 21 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3. The experience will be open seven days a week, but will be closed on Christmas Day. For more information on Winter Glow and to purchase tickets, visit https://winterglowexperience.com/wappinger/.







