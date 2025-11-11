Renegades Hosting 'Winter Glow' Holiday Lights Experience at Heritage Financial Park
Published on November 11, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - This holiday season the Hudson Valley can experience a touch of holiday magic at Heritage Financial Park, as the Hudson Valley Renegades host Winter Glow, a mile-long drive-thru journey of dazzling holiday light displays perfectly synced to festive music.
Enjoy the magic of Winter Glow from the warmth of your car snacks, hot drinks and loved ones by your side. With holiday cheer around every turn, Winter Glow is the perfect way to celebrate the season with joy for all ages.
"We are thrilled to be hosting Winter Glow as another marquee event to bring the community together at Heritage Financial Park this offseason," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "We are looking forward to everybody finding their fun throughout the holiday season with this spectacular display."
The Winter Glow experience begins on Friday, Nov. 21 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3. The experience will be open seven days a week, but will be closed on Christmas Day. For more information on Winter Glow and to purchase tickets, visit https://winterglowexperience.com/wappinger/.
South Atlantic League Stories from November 11, 2025
- Mackenzie Bourke Named SAL Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Hosting 'Winter Glow' Holiday Lights Experience at Heritage Financial Park - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Wicked Movie Night Raises $4,451 for WSFCS "All in for Our Schools" Campaign - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Renegades Hosting 'Winter Glow' Holiday Lights Experience at Heritage Financial Park
- Ex-Renegades Manager Blake Butera Named Manager of Washington Nationals
- Former Renegades Manager Craig Albernaz Named Orioles Manager
- Renegades Hosting Inaugural Big Apples Fest at Heritage Financial Park this Saturday
- Renegades & HFCU Annual Veterans Day Food Drive Begins this Friday