Mackenzie Bourke Named SAL Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

Published on November 11, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mackenzie Bourke, who just finished her second season with the BlueClaws, was named South Atlantic League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Bourke, the first female ever to serve as a Minor League Baseball clubhouse manager, is a native of Australia where she also serves as the Assistant General Manager for the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League.

"We are thrilled for Mackenzie's well-deserved recognition," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "She has done a fantastic job in her two seasons here, running an organized clubhouse and a smooth operation to the benefit of both our players and front office staff. We are proud of her development and can't wait to see her continued growth over the course of her career."

Bourke is in charge of all facets of the clubhouse and team travel for the BlueClaws. In addition to making sure the clubhouse is clean at all times, she has proven to be exceptional in terms of both organization and communication.

"Her level of work is outstanding and she has earned a tremendous level of respect amongst the players, coaches, and front office staff," said McLane. "Plus, as the first female minor league clubhouse attendant, she is a pioneer for women in baseball and sports everywhere!"

