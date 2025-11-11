Wicked Movie Night Raises $4,451 for WSFCS "All in for Our Schools" Campaign

The Winston-Salem Dash, in partnership with Candor Home Services, LLC and Candor Roofing, LLC, are proud to announce that $4,451 was raised for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) "All In For Our Schools" campaign from the Wicked Movie Night hosted at Truist Stadium.

Fans gathered on Friday, November 7, for a free community movie night featuring Wicked: Part One on the Truist Stadium video board. Admission to the event was complimentary, with the Dash, Candor Home and Candor Roofing collectively donating $1 per attendee to support WSFCS initiatives aimed at improving educational opportunities, providing resources for classrooms, and celebrating the district's educators.

"We're so proud of the support this event received from our fans and partners," said Brian DeAngelis, President and General Manager of the Winston-Salem Dash. "The Dash are committed to investing in our community, and the funds raised from Wicked Movie Night directly benefit local students and teachers who make Winston-Salem such a special place."

The event marked the first movie shown on Truist Stadium's newly renovated video board, offering families a one-of-a-kind viewing experience under the stars. With hundreds of fans in attendance, the evening celebrated community connection, local partnerships, and the shared goal of supporting education across Forsyth County.

"This event is a perfect example of how businesses and the community can come together to make a real difference," said Kevin Satornino, owner of Candor Home Services and Candor Roofing. "We're proud to have played a part in an event that not only brought families together for a great night out but also gave back to our local schools."

The Dash plan to continue the partnership with WSFCS supporting the "All In For Our Schools" campaign with future community initiatives throughout the year.

