Dash Win First-Ever Golden Bobblehead Award

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N.. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the 2025 Golden Bobblehead Awards for top promotional activities and events in six categories. Prom Wasn't Built in a Day, the Winston-Salem Dash's game held in April 2025, was the winner in the Best Promotion or Event category.

The Golden Bobblehead is considered the most prestigious award in all of Minor League Baseball, recognizing the most creative and impactful promotions across all 120 MiLB clubs each season. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Winston-Salem Dash have received a Golden Bobblehead Award.

After severe flooding in the clubhouse due to a pipe burst in Rome, Georgia, forced a sudden relocation of the Dash's scheduled road series less than two days before Opening Day, the Dash agreed to host the games at Truist Stadium, despite already having two high school proms booked that same weekend.

Instead of canceling or postponing, the Dash chose to get creative. Within 36 hours, the team opened ticket sales, coordinated logistics, and pulled off a weekend that blended baseball, celebration, and community spirit in a way only Minor League Baseball could.

On Friday night, as the Dash hosted the relocated game, prom-goers filled the Flow Club above the field for their big night, complete with dinner, dancing, and a view of live baseball below. Between innings, the team crowned a Prom King and Queen on the field, had fans throw t-shirts up to prom attendees, and even had Bolt join in on the dance floor, creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment for both fans and students. After the final out, Dash players and coaches headed upstairs to congratulate the students, posing for photos and handing out commemorative baseballs stamped with "Prom Wasn't Built in a Day."

The following day, after an early game, the Dash front office went straight to work flipping the stadium for a 500-plus-person prom that evening, setting up tables, chairs and décor across the concourse in record time.

"Winning the Golden Bobblehead is an incredible honor for our organization," said Brian DeAngelis, President and General Manager of the Winston-Salem Dash. "This award represents the creativity, teamwork, and heart that define our staff and our city. Turning a flood-induced scheduling crisis into a memory that brought joy to hundreds of students and fans is something we'll never forget."

"Our team took an unexpected situation and made it something special," said Morgan Clausel, Vice President of Marketing and Partnership Activation at the Winston-Salem Dash. "It was the definition of an all-hands-on-deck effort. Everyone, from our ticket staff to our game day staff to our players, played a part in making it happen."

By winning the 2025 Golden Bobblehead, the Winston-Salem Dash join an elite group of organizations recognized for embodying what Minor League Baseball is all about: community, creativity, and fun.

