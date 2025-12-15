Winston-Salem Dash Ticket Account Updates

In collaboration with Major League Baseball, the Winston-Salem Dash are excited to share that online ticket accounts are being merged with MLB's. In essence, this means your ticketing account with MLB (should you already have one) and your Dash account will be one in the same for a seamless experience!

What is this change to my account and why is it happening?

This change is being made to connect your ticketing account with MLB.com's account services and is intended to make the ballpark experience easier for you. For the first time, you'll be able to purchase, access, manage and scan your tickets using an MLB account.

If you already are logged in with your MLB account in either the MiLB app or the Dash website, any tickets you purchase automatically will be associated with your account for easy access.

With this change, do I need to create a new account to access my tickets?

You'll now be able to access your tickets by creating an MLB account if you don't already have one OR by logging in to an existing MLB account.

If you don't already have an MLB account and need to create one, please create a new account using the same email address as your previous ticketing account.

If you already have an MLB account that uses the same email address as your previous ticketing account, you should be able to log in with your MLB account credentials and seamlessly access your tickets.

How do I create a new account?

You can create an MLB account across any MiLB or MLB digital platform. When prompted on any login page on MiLB.com, MLB.com, or in the MiLB or MLB app, click "Sign up" to create a new account.

You should create a new account using the same email address as your previous ticketing account.

How do I access my tickets?

You can access and manage your tickets by logging into your MLB account online via the Dash website or in the MiLB app.

For the easiest experience, we recommend you download the MiLB app, log in or create an MLB account, and follow the Dash onboarding flow.

From the team tab, click "My Tickets" under "Quick Links." If already logged in, you'll be able to directly access and manage your tickets. (Otherwise, you'll be able to log in with your MLB account credentials or create an account as outlined above.)

You'll only have to log in on the app or website one time. From there, we'll remember your credentials for continued account access.

Who do I contact if I have an issue logging into my account?

If you forgot your MLB account password, you can reset it by clicking on the "Forgot Password?" option at the bottom of your login page or by selecting this page.

Further MLB account or customer service issues can be directed here.

Who do I contact if I have an issue accessing my tickets once I've logged in?

Contact the Dash directly by calling 336-714-2287.







