Three Former BlueClaws Added to Phillies 40-Man Roster

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Phillies added three former BlueClaws, pitchers Alex McFarlane and Andrew Painter and outfielder Gabriel Rincones, Jr., to their 40-man roster. McFarlane spent most of 2025 with Jersey Shore while Painter played for the BlueClaws in 2022 and Rincones in 2023.

McFarlane, a 4th round pick in 2022, was drafted out of the University of Miami. He spent most of the season in the BlueClaws rotation and was Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. On July 2nd, he threw five no-hit innings as part of a BlueClaws combined no-hitter in a win over Wilmington. He threw five no-hit innings in Brooklyn one week prior. Between June 25th and his promotion to Double-A Reading on September 1st, he gave up seven earned runs in 33.1 innings with 39 strikeouts. He is the Phillies #20 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Painter was the Phillies 1st round pick in 2021 and made eight starts with the BlueClaws in 2022. With Jersey Shore, he gave up four earned runs in 36.2 innings (0.98 ERA) and struck out 49 batters while walking seven. He was promoted to Reading late in the 2022 season before missing two years with injury. He spent 2025 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Painter is the Phillies #1 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Rincones, Jr. was a 3rd round pick in 2022 and spent the second half of 2023 with Jersey Shore, hitting .238 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. He spent 2024 with Reading and 2025 with Lehigh Valley. This year, he hit 18 home runs and stole 21 bases with the IronPigs. He is the Phillies #9 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

By adding these three players to the 40-man roster, they are protected from selection in the upcoming Rule-5 Draft, scheduled for December 10th at the Winter Meetings in Orlando.







