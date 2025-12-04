Renegades Announce All-New Silver 'Gades Club

Published on December 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today the formation of the Silver 'Gades Club for the 2026 season, an all-new membership club exclusively for fans 55 years of age or older.

"We are excited to introduce this new club to connect fans to the Renegades in a new and fun way," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "The newest club in the Hudson Valley connects with our brand new introduction of Baseball Bingo at every Tuesday game last season and will add to the fun and valued experience we are offering at Heritage Financial Park."

Every Silver 'Gades Club membership includes one ticket for every Tuesday home game during the 2026 season in the Silver Section of Section 303 at Heritage Financial Park, a Silver 'Gades t-shirt, a membership card which gets the holder discounts at the ballpark, and two additional tickets per club membership for Grandparents Night in 2026.

Fans interested in purchasing a Silver 'Gades Club membership can join for just $79 plus taxes and fees. T







South Atlantic League Stories from December 4, 2025

Renegades Announce All-New Silver 'Gades Club - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.