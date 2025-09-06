Emperors Burn 'Burgers with Big Inning, Win Game Four

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After constantly threatening Hub City starter Dalton Pence (L, 1-3) through the first four innings, Rome's offense caught fire in the fifth for a six-run inning Friday night. The Emperors (28-33, 57-69) cruised to the finish line for an 8-4 win over the Spartanburgers (33-31, 64-65).

Pence stranded a pair of runners on base in the first. After a one-out Mason Guerra double in the second, a throwing error from Gleider Figuereo handed Rome the lead. The Emperors scratched across another run in the third on a double from Alex Lodise and an RBI single from Logan Braunschweig.

Hub City's offense could not threaten Rome starter Garrett Baumann early on. The Spartanburgers had just two hits and no runs through four innings. Pence escaped a bases-loaded, no out jam in the third without conceding another run. After a walk to start the fifth, Mailon Felix took over for Pence.

Felix surrendered two hits, a walk and a hit batter without recording an out. He was lifted from the game, and Adonis Villavicencio entered. Villavicencio allowed three more hits, including a two-run double by Lodise, before putting an end to the six-run Rome inning.

Rome's six-run fifth derailed the energy of a crowd of over 4,000 at Fifth Third Park, but Casey Cook would spark the fans with a grand slam in the eighth off reliever David Rodriguez. After two singles and an error, Cook launched a towering fly ball into the 'Burger bullpen for his sixth home run of the campaign, and second grand slam at Fifth Third Park. Although Anthony Susac cruised through scoreless innings, the offense couldn't muster anything in the ninth.

Hub City still leads Greenville, although by just a half-game, with two to play for the Spartanburgers and three to play for the Drive against Winston-Salem. The Drive and Dash have a doubleheader tomorrow; Hub City faces Rome at 6:35 p.m. ET. Right-handers D.J. McCarty (2-5, 4.95 ERA) and Owen Murphy (2-0, 1.66 ERA) are the slated starters.







