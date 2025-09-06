Six-Run Inning, Shutdown Pitching Leads Hot Rods to 10-0 Win

Published on September 5, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Powered by a six-run seventh inning and 5.0 shutout innings from Gary Gill Hill, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-30, 68-60) cruised to a 10-0 win over the Asheville Tourists (22-39, 51-75) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green opened the scoring in the first inning with three runs off Asheville starter Derek True. Aidan Smith led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a walk to Mac Horvath and both runners advanced on a double steal. Ryan Spikes drove both runners in on a three-run blast, putting the Hot Rods in front, 3-0.

Bowling Green added one run in the fifth against reliever Yeriel Santos. Jhon Diaz reached on a leadoff single, stole second, advanced to third on a Horvath base hit. Angel Mateo plated Diaz with a base hit, extending the lead to 4-0.

The Hot Rods tacked on six more runs in the seventh, with five charged to Santos and one to Jose Serrano. Smith hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a Horvath single and scored on a throwing error. Following a hit by pitch to Mateo, Blake Robertson and Carlos Colmenarez drew back-to-back walks, with the latter scoring Horvath. Broecker followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Mateo. Daniel Vellojin reached on a hit by pitch and Hunter Haas plated Robertson with a walk. Colmenarez scored on a wild pitch and Diaz drove in Vellojin on a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

The Bowling Green bullpen held Asheville scoreless the rest of the way, resulting in a 10-0 Hot Rods victory.

Gill Hill (7-8) received the win, allowing one hit across 5.0 shutout innings while punching out seven and walking two. True (2-9) received the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits while notching two walks and eight strikeouts.

Bowling Green faces Asheville for the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT. Hot Rods RHP Santiago Suarez (0-3, 3.03) will face off against Asheville RHP Andrew Taylor (2-3, 3.39).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com.







