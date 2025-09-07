Asheville Closes Season with Loss

BOWLING GREEN, KY - In the final game of the 2025 season, the Asheville Tourists were beaten on Sunday afternoon by the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Tourists (52-76) finished the campaign dropping the final 12 of 16 games.

After jumping out to a lead in the first inning, the offense sputtered and did not score the rest of the game. Yamal Encarnacion and Jason Schiavone each hit solo homers.

On the hill, Dylan Howard (L, 1-1) surrendered the lead in the second inning. He also allowed another pair to score in the fourth frame when Bowling Green took the lead before he was taken out of the contest.

Asheville now heads to a long offseason. They close the year with 14 players moving up the Astros ladder to Double-A or higher.







