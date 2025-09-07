Asheville Closes Season with Loss
Published on September 7, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - In the final game of the 2025 season, the Asheville Tourists were beaten on Sunday afternoon by the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Tourists (52-76) finished the campaign dropping the final 12 of 16 games.
After jumping out to a lead in the first inning, the offense sputtered and did not score the rest of the game. Yamal Encarnacion and Jason Schiavone each hit solo homers.
On the hill, Dylan Howard (L, 1-1) surrendered the lead in the second inning. He also allowed another pair to score in the fourth frame when Bowling Green took the lead before he was taken out of the contest.
Asheville now heads to a long offseason. They close the year with 14 players moving up the Astros ladder to Double-A or higher.
South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Asheville Closes Season with Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Set for Winner-Take-All Finale with Greensboro with Playoff Berth on the Line Sunday - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Mother Nature Impacts Wilmington in a 7-2 Loss against Aberdeen - Wilmington Blue Rocks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.