Renegades Fall on Final Day, Miss Playoffs

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades' remarkable playoff run fell heartbreakingly short, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers clinched the SAL North second-half title with a 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the third to take a 1-0 lead. Dillon Lewis walked and stole second. Kaeden Kent drove him home with a two-out single.

Greensboro responded to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth. Callan Moss reached on a hit by pitch and Sammy Stafura doubled to put runners at second and third. An RBI groundout by Shalin Polanco scored Moss.

In the fifth, Keiner Delgado singled and reached second on a wild pitch. Will Taylor then notched an RBI single to give the Grasshoppers a 2-1 lead. Greensboro extended their lead to 3-1 in the seventh, as Taylor launched a solo home run to left.

Stafura added a solo home run in the eighth inning to put Greensboro in front 4-1.

The Grasshoppers bullpen shut down the Renegades offense. Connor Oliver provided three shutout innings. After a scoreless eighth from Inmer Lobo, Joshua Loeschorn earned the save to secure the 4-1 win for Greensboro and send them to the playoffs.

Despite falling just short of the playoffs, the Renegades finished with a franchise-record 79 wins. They had the best team ERA (2.82) in their full-season era and also threw a franchise-record 20 shutouts.

Renegades Record:

79-50







