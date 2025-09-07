Claws Fall 5-2 in Season Finale on Sunday

Published on September 7, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn scored four times in the ninth inning to rally and top the BlueClaws 5-2 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark in the season finale.

The loss snapped the BlueClaws five game win streak and was just the third game all year the BlueClaws lost after leading in the ninth inning.

After a bases loaded walk from Titan Kennedy-Hayes to Vincent Perozo tied the game, Yonatan Henriquez singled in two, with a third scoring on a throwing error.

Both BlueClaws runs came in the fourth inning. John Spikerman tripled in one with another scoring on a SAC fly from Avery Owusu-Asiedu.

Jersey Shore starter Ryan Dromboski fanned seven over five scoreless innings and threw 11 scoreless in his final two starts of the year.

The BlueClaws season is over. The 2026 home opener is set for April 8th at ShoreTown Ballpark against Brooklyn.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.