Camping World Fall RV Show Friday Through Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join us this weekend at ShoreTown Ballpark for a special Camping World RV Show!

The will be fold downs, trailer trailers, hybrids, 5th wheels, toy haulers, van campers, and destination/park trailers, as well as Class C and Class A diesel pushers in the ShoreTown Park parking lot.

The Camping World RV Show is open at the following times:

- Friday, October 3rd: 10 am - 7 pm

- Saturday, October 4th: 10 am - 7 pm

- Sunday, October 5th: 10 am - 5 pm

Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit Popcorn Park Zoo.







