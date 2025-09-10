Eight Former BlueClaws Headed to Arizona Fall League

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Eight former BlueClaws, including four from this year's team (OF Dante Nori, IF Carson DeMartini, RHP Tommy McCollum, and RHP Jaydenn Estanista) plus top prospect Aidan Miller, are headed to the Arizona Fall League this year.

The 2025 AFL season begins on October 6th and Phillies prospects will be competing for the Surprise Sagueros along with prospects from the Brewers, Guardians, Rangers and Royals).

Aidan Miller spent most of last season with the BlueClaws and hit six home runs in 58 games. This year, he has 52 stolen bases with Reading where he hit .259 with 13 home runs and was the Eastern League Player of the Month for August. He is the Phillies #2 prospect and the sport's #47 prospect per MLB Pipeline. He was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Dante Nori was the Phillies first round pick last year. He began the year with Clearwater, hitting .262 with four home runs and 37 stolen bases. He then joined the BlueClaws on August 26th and went 12-43 in 11 games with Jersey Shore, adding 13 more stolen bases, before a promotion to Reading to finish the season. He is the #6 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

Carson DeMartini, drafted by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2024 draft from Virginia Tech, began the year with the BlueClaws hitting .284 in 53 games with eight home runs, including a three-run home run in the home opener. He was promoted to Reading in June where he has added two home runs and has a combined 45 stolen bases across both levels. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the organization's #13 prospect.

Eiberson Castellano spent most of 2024 with the BlueClaws, going 4-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 14 games before finishing last year with Reading. After being taken in the Rule-5 Draft in December, he re-joined the Phillies and has spent the season with Reading, where he is 4-2 in 19 games. He is the #24 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

Jack Dallas first joined Jersey Shore in 2023, going 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 23 games in helping the BlueClaws to the postseason. He spent most of 2024 with Jersey Shore as well, going 5-2 with a 3.50 ERA before going to Reading. He has also spent 2025 with the Figthin' Phils, going 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA in 30 games. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent from Lamar University in 2022.

Jaydenn Estanista made his first BlueClaws appearance in 2024, going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 15 games. He began 2025 with Jersey Shore, going 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and adding four saves before a promotion to Reading. He was signed out of Curacao in 2019.

Daniel Harper was a 17th round pick in 2022 from the University of Kentucky. He began last season with Jersey Shore, where he had a 2.08 ERA in 23 games, adding seven saves. He finished last year with Reading, where he began this year before a promotion to Lehigh Valley.

Tommy McCollum made 34 appearances with the BlueClaws in 2023 and returned to start this year. He gave up one run in eight innings, saving three games, before a promotion to Reading. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent from Wingate University (NC) in 2022.







