Three Spartanburgers Selected to Arizona Fall League, Three Win Rangers' August MiLB Awards

Arlington, Texas - Eight Texas Rangers prospects have been selected for participation in the 2025 Arizona Fall League, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

This list includes seven of the Rangers' top 30 prospects as rated by MLB Pipeline, including three of the top four and six of the top 15. Infielder Sebastian Walcott, rated by MLB Pipeline as the top Texas prospect and no. 4 overall prospect in the game, headlines the Rangers' class this season. The Surprise Saguaros will play its season opener on October 7 against the Solar Sox at Mesa's Sloan Park, and the club's home games will once again be at Surprise Stadium.

Additionally, the Rangers have announced the club's minor league award winners for August:

- Player of the Month - INF Frainyer Chavez

- Starting Pitcher of the Month - RHP Caden Scarborough

- Reliever of the Month - Adrian Rodriguez

- Defender of the Month - INF Rafe Perich

ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE PARTICIPANTS

INF Sebastian Walcott: 19-year-old Bahamas native and TEX's no. 1 prospect (no. 4 ovr.) has spent all of 2025 at Frisco...has 32 SB, 13 HR, joining Roberto Alomar as only Texas League teenagers w/ 30+ SB and 10+ HR in a season.

RHP Jose Corniell: Texas' no. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline) has a 2.20 ERA (7 ER/28.2 IP) in 11 starts with ACL Rangers (Rk.), Frisco (AA), and Round Rock (AAA)...his 7.75 SO/BB figure (31 SO/4 BB) leads TEX farmhands (min. 20.0 IP).

RHP Winston Santos: Rangers' no. 4 prospect (MLB Pipeline) has had injury-interrupted 2025 campaign (on IL from 4/22-8/28 with stress reaction in back), totaling 17 SO in 10.2 IP/4 GS with Frisco (AA).

C Malcolm Moore: Texas' top selection in 2024 Draft (1st rd., 30th overall) and no. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) has hit .195 (43-221) with .300 OBP in 62 G during first full professional campaign, mostly with Hub City (A+).

RHP Emiliano Teodo: Texas' no. 14 prospect has made 23 relief app. for 3 different TEX affiliates in 2025: ACL Rangers, Frisco, and Round Rock...slated for Fall League action for a second time (11.0 SHO IP for Surprise in 2023).

OF Dylan Dreiling: Rangers' no. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) has .700 OPS, 12 HR, 4 3B, 21 2B, and 62 RBI in 110 G with Hub City (A+) after being selected in 2nd rd. of 2024 Draft...3rd in South Atlantic League with 37 XBH.

RHP Kolton Curtis: Texas' no. 23 prospect has 10.23 SO/9 (75 SO/66.0 IP) in 19 G/16 GS for High-A Hub City in 2025.

RHP Joey Danielson: 24-year-old reliever has 65 SO in 54.0 IP (10.83 SO/9) between Hub City (A+) and Frisco (AA).

AUGUST MINOR LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

Chavez, 26, hit .337 (29-86) with one home run, 3 doubles, 8 RBI, and more walks (19) than strikeouts (17) in 24 games with Frisco last month, ranking 2nd in the Texas League (min. 100 PA) with a .462 OBP. He reached safely in 22 of 24 games, including a 12-game on-base streak from 8/1-16 in which he posted a .500 OBP (15 H, 9 BB). This marks the switch-hitting infielder's second monthly honor since being selected by the Rangers in the 22nd round of the 2018 Draft from Midland (Tex.) College, as he also claimed Defender of the Month honors in July 2024.

The 20-year-old Scarborough is the Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for the second straight month, as Texas' no. 8 prospect (MLB Pipeline) did not allow an earned run in 20.0 innings across 4 starts with Low-A Hickory (2 GS) and High-A Hub City (2 GS) in August. The club's 6th round selection in the 2023 Draft pitched 5.0 hitless innings with Hickory on August 14 at Charleston, then tallied 9 strikeouts over 5.0 shutout frames in his High-A debut on August 21 vs. Greenville. Scarborough has a 2.45 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 88.0 innings between Hickory (19 G/18 GS) and Hub City (3 G/GS) in 2025.

Rodriguez, 24, posted a 1.10 ERA (2 ER/16.1 IP) with one save, a 0.86 WHIP, .111 opponent's average, and 30 strikeouts to just 8 walks over 11 relief appearances for High-A Hub City during the month of August, ranking among South Atlantic League hurlers last month (min. 15.0 IP) in appearances (1st), strikeouts per 9.0 (1st, 16.53), opponent OPS (3rd, .382), and opponent batting average (4th). The Yonkers, N.Y. native is 4-1 with 2 saves and a 3.76 ERA (17 ER/40.2 IP) over 30 relief outings in 2025 with Rookie-level ACL Rangers, Hickory (A), and Hub City (A+).

The 23-year-old Perich converted all 87 of his defensive chances for High-A Hub City in August, aiding in 9 double plays. Among South Atlantic League infielders with no errors last month, Perich's 87 total chances were tied for the 6th-most. A former 7th-round selection by Texas in the 2024 MLB Draft from Lehigh (Pa.) University, Perich is in his second professional campaign, splitting the season between Hickory (58 games) and Hub City (38 games).







