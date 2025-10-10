Banana Ball Is Coming to ShoreTown

The Banana Ball World Tour is coming to ShoreTown Ballpark in 2026, with games set for Thursday, June 11th, Friday, June 12th, and Saturday, June 13th. These one-of-a-kind events will feature the Party Animals against the Loco Beach Coconuts, an expansion team to compete on the Banana Ball World Tour for the first time in 2026.

In order to get tickets, fans must register for the Ticket Lottery found at bananaball.com. The list closes on October 31st. There will be a random drawing for the chance to purchase tickets before the event. Filling out the form does not guarantee the chance to purchase tickets. Fans that are drawn will have the opportunity to continue through a verification process.

The BlueClaws have Hospitality Options available for fans including picnic outings, Luxury Suite Outings, Party Deck outings (only two per event), RWJBarnabas Health Champions Club outings (only one per game), and private Fire Pits.

Fans that purchase a 2026 BlueClaws Group Outing, Hospitality Outing, or Ticket Package by October 31st will be entered into the Priority Process to purchase a Hospitality Outing for one of the three Banana Ball games. After that date, the BlueClaws will be offering this opportunity to additional fans. On November 3rd, all buyers will receive a form to select their preferred area and sales outreach will begin on November 11th.

To book a 2026 BlueClaws Group Outing, Hospitality Outing, or Ticket Package, contact a sales representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.







