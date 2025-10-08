BlueClaws Charities Accepting Applications for 2025 Grant Program

Published on October 8, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities, the 501c3 foundation of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, is now accepting grant applications from area organizations. Organizations may apply for a grant through Friday, October 31st.

All applicants must be a 501c3 organization.

"Our goal in raising money throughout the year is so BlueClaws Charities can provide grants to a wide variety of organizations throughout our community," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities.

"Further, part of our mission as BlueClaws Charities is to ensure that the money that is given out through this grant program stays here in Ocean & Monmouth Counties. We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received over the years and we encourage organizations to apply and take advantage of this opportunity," he added.

Organizations are asked to provide specific details about where the grant money will be used. Filling out an application does not ensure the receipt of a grant. Grant allocations will be made in November by the BlueClaws Charities Board of Directors.

BlueClaws Charities raises money in a variety of ways throughout the year such as in-stadium fundraising including a nightly 50/50 raffle, and scoreboard messages. An off-season Luxury Suite raffle, specialty merchandise Mystery Bag Sales, Karaoke Night and theme night jersey auctions.

