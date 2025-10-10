BooClaws Spooktacular Returns October 24th with Ghostbusters

Published on October 10, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Who ya gonna watch? The sixth annual BooClaws Spooktacular returns to ShoreTown Ballpark on Friday, October 24th when the 1984 classic Ghostbusters is shown on the video board!

The BooClaws Spooktacular is presented by RWJBarnabas Health.

Fans are encouraged to come in costume. Gates for the event open at 6:00 pm and the movie will begin at 7:00 pm.

Ticket Information

Tickets are just $10. For only $15, fans can receive admission, plus a popcorn and soda.

Activities surrounding the movie include early trick-or-treating on the concourse, a costume parade, a costume contest, and much more.

"The BooClaws Spooktacular is one of our favorite events of the year," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "This year, we're excited to combine the BooClaws Spooktacular and our own Buster, with Ghostbusters! It's a night you don't want to miss!"

Everyone is encouraged to watch the movie from the field or the seating bowl. Blankets and chairs are welcome.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.







South Atlantic League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.