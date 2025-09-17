Aroon Escobar Named to Florida State League All-Star Team

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aroon Escobar, who joined the BlueClaws in July and finished the season with Double-A Reading, was recognized as a Florida State League All-Star for his time spent with Clearwater earlier this season.

Escobar, 20, began the season with the Threshers, and hit .285 with 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases with Clearwater. He was named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month in April after hitting .360 with five home runs in his first 19 games of the year.

After joining the BlueClaws on July 8th, he hit .256 with four BlueClaws home runs and 14 stolen bases. He spent the last week of the season with Double-A Reading.

The Venezuela native is the Phillies #5 prospect per MLB Pipeline.







