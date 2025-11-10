2026 Military Appreciation Night Hero Nomination Form Now Open

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will once again honor military heroes through a special post-game ceremony after the July 23rd Military Appreciation Night game and the team is now collecting nominations of military heroes to be recognized that night. Military Appreciation Night is presented by OceanFirst Bank.

Through this program, which recognizes servicemen and servicewomen that are no longer with us, fans are asked to describe the reasons, with information about their service, as to why these heroes are most deserving.

"This is a tremendously moving ceremony and recognizing these heroes is a privilege we do not take lightly," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "This is one of the most impactful things fans will see at the ballpark this year, or any year, and we look forward to another great ceremony."

The BlueClaws will select a group of heroes from the nominations. Each hero will have their name on the back of one special jersey worn by the BlueClaws at the Military Appreciation Night game. After that game, each player or coach will present the jersey to the respective families on the field.

"We know there are so many worthy honorees for this program and thank everyone in advance for their nominations."

The BlueClaws have several additional 2026 military-based initiatives that are now open for fans to donate and participate.

"The BlueClaws and BlueClaws Charities are proud to work with great organizations like Vet Tix, and OceanFirst Bank, sponsor of our Vets Night Out program, as we work throughout the year to support the military and military causes," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities.

Vets Night Out

Through the Vets Night Out program, presented by OceanFirst Bank, fans can donate tickets for veterans and military personnel to attend the Military Appreciation Night game at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Donation levels include Platinum (100 tickets donated for $1,000), Gold (50 tickets donated for $500, Silver (25 tickets donated for $250), and Bronze (10 tickets donated for $100). Donor benefits at each level include complimentary tickets to the Military Appreciation Night game on July 23rd, among others. Platinum donors also receive a complimentary Luxury Suite outing to an April/May game, subject to availability.

The BlueClaws will match any tickets donated with a donation to an accredited distribution outlet.

Vet Tix

Thanks in part to generous donations through our Vets Night Out Program, The BlueClaws have a limited number of tickets for the July 23rd Military Appreciation Night game now available on VetTix.org. Veteran Tickets Foundation teams up with major sports teams, leagues, promoters, organizations, venues and ticket holders to provide tickets to the more than 21 million military and veterans. Your Vet Tix account is active once service status is verified.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, the start of the team's 25th anniversary season, is set for Tuesday, April 7th as the BlueClaws take on the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets). Ticket packages are group outings are currently available online at BlueClaws.com.







