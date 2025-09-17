Kyle Carr Named SAL Pitcher of the Year, Two Renegades Named All-Stars

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced the league award winners and All-Star teams for High-A today. Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Kyle Carr has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year for 2025, and Carr was joined by relief pitcher Hueston Morrill in being named to the SAL All-Star team.

This marks the third straight season that a Renegades pitcher has been named SAL Pitcher of the Year, with Drew Thorpe taking home the honor in 2023, and Cam Schlitter taking the crown in 2024. Morrill is the second Renegades relief pitcher to be named a SAL All-Star, joining Jack Neely (2023).

Carr's historic season with the Renegades saw him lead the South Atlantic League with a 1.96 ERA and post an 8-6 record in 22 starts (119.1 IP, 81 H, 35 R, 26 ER, 47 BB, 104 K, 1.07 WHIP, .190 BAA, 6 HR). He had the lowest ERA by a Renegades pitcher in the High-A era (2021 - Present), and re-wrote the Renegades record books, becoming the team's all-time leader in numerous categories including starts (46), innings pitched (223.1), and strikeouts (199).

In game two of a doubleheader against Brooklyn on July 2, Carr threw a complete game shutout, the first seven-inning complete game shutout by a Renegades pitcher since 2009. A third round pick out of Palomar College in 2023, Carr finished second in the SAL in wins, third in WHIP, fourth in IP, seventh in starts, ninth in strikeouts, and led the league in opponent's batting average.

From June 1 through his promotion to Double-A Somerset in early September, Carr posted a 0.98 ERA (9 ER/82.1 IP), the second-lowest in MiLB. He was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in July.

"I can't say enough about Kyle and the growth he showed this season. He embraced every challenge, competed with intent, and found ways to adapt and improve with each outing," said Renegades pitching coach Demetre Kokoris. "His commitment to learning and evolving as a pitcher was matched by his consistency between the lines. He's earned every bit of this recognition, and it was a privilege to watch his development unfold."

Morrill put together one of the most extraordinary relief pitching seasons in club history, going 4-1 with six saves and a sparkling 0.42 ERA in 33 games with the Renegades in 2025. He allowed only two earned runs all season across 43.1 innings, including a 25-game streak without allowing an earned run stretching from April 27 through Aug. 16.

Upon his August promotion to Double-A Somerset, Morrill was the Renegades all-time leader in pitching appearances (69), though he was passed later in the season by teammate Matt Keating. He had seven appearances of 2.0-or-more innings, and didn't allow more than two hits or two walks in any appearance this season. He finished the year with an 0.62 WHIP and allowed opponents to hit just .110 against him.

Morrill was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 out of Oklahoma State University. In addition to his dominance in 2025, he was a key piece for the Renegades bullpen during their 2024 North Division Championship run.

"Huey is the model of consistency. Whether it was practice or competition, his standards never wavered," said Kokoris. "He's an elite competitor and leader who made everyone around him better. We put him in some tough spots throughout the year, and he delivered every time. His work ethic and attention to detail set the tone for our group, and his presence on and off the field was invaluable."

Carr and Morrill join Schlittler and RHP Trent Sellers (2024), Thorpe and Neely (2023) and Third Baseman Tyler Hardman (2022) as all-time Renegades players named South Atlantic League All-Stars.

The full South Atlantic League All-Star team and league award winners are as follows:

SAL ALL-STAR TEAM

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Will Bush Asheville Houston .247/.370/.441, .811, 12 HR, 36 RBI

Second Base Sam Antonacci Winston-Salem Chicago (AL) .279/.425/.412, .837, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 27 SB

Shortstop Konnor Griffin Greensboro Pittsburgh .325/.432/.510, .942, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 33 SB

Third Base Jacob Reimer Brooklyn New York (NL) .284/.384/.502, .886, 8 HR, 39 RBI

Catcher Chris Suero Brooklyn New York (NL) .240/.382/.455, .837, 13 HR, 51 RBI, 25 SB

Outfield Esmerlyn Valdez Greensboro Pittsburgh .303/.385/.592, .977, 20 HR, 57 RBI

Outfield Keith Jones II Hub City Texas .270/.406/.451, .857, 10 HR, 35 RBI

Outfield Carson Benge Brooklyn New York (NL) .302/.417/.480, .897, 4 HR, 37 RBI

Designated Hitter Jeral Perez Winston-Salem Chicago (AL) .244/.315/.448, .763, 22 HR, 70 RBI

Utility Aron Estrada Aberdeen Baltimore .284/.369/.429, .798, 5 HR, 40 RBI, 30 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher David Davalillo Hub City Texas 11, 4-1, 2.12, 68, 12.00, .170

Starting Pitcher Michael Forret Aberdeen Baltimore 16, 1-2, 1.51, 76, 11.46, .152

Starting Pitcher Kyle Carr Hudson Valley New York (AL) 22, 8-6, 1.96, 104, 7.84, .190

Starting Pitcher Josh Trentadue Hub City Texas 15, 1-2, 1.15, 71, 11.69, .148

Reliever Hueston Morrill Hudson Valley New York (AL) 33, 4-1. 0.42, 38, 11.37, .110, 6 SV

Reliever Eric Loomis Hub City Texas 25, 3-0, 1.80, 55, 14.14, .116, 4 SV

SAL LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

Manager of the Year Blake Butler Greensboro Pittsburgh 88-43, 2nd-best record in the minors

Most Valuable Player Esmerlyn Valdez Greensboro Pittsburgh .303/.385/.592, .977, 20 HR, 57 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Kyle Carr Hudson Valley New York (AL) 22, 8-6, 1.96, 104, 7.84, .190

Top MLB Prospect Konnor Griffin Greensboro Pittsburgh .325/.432/.510, .942, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 33 SB







