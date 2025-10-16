Renegades Hosting Inaugural Big Apples Fest at Heritage Financial Park this Saturday

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are excited to host Big Apples Fest at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Big Apples Fest is a celebration of the best of fall in the Hudson Valley.

Big Apples Fest is jam-packed with activities for the entire family to enjoy. In addition to a large selection of 25 vendors set up on the main concourse of the ballpark, attendees can enjoy live music and DJs all day long, play games to win Renegades prizes, play on the inflatables on the field, participate in a mini home run derby in left field, participate in pumpkin painting, and get bedazzled with face painting and glitter tattoos (available from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.).

Guests can also participate in a silent auction to try to win five game-worn Big Apples jerseys from the 2025 season.

Vendors for Big Apples Fest include local farms, artisan craftspeople, toymakers, sport collectibles, and more! Apples from New York will be on hand handing out seasonal varieties of New York-grown apples, Newburgh Brewing Co. will also be set up sampling some of their beers, including their seasonal Oktoberfest.

Big Apples Fest is FREE and open to the public. Renegades concessions will be open with food and drink available for purchase. Additionally, the Benmarl Wine Bar will be open in the third base breezeway, and Eddie's Churros will be serving guests in the The Valley. The Den Pro Shop will be open to stock up on Renegades gear with special in-person only merchandise deals.

WHAT: Big Apples Fest

WHERE: Heritage Financial Park

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

ADDRESS: Heritage Financial Park, 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590

TICKETING: Event is FREE of charge to attend

PARKING INFORMATION: Attendees for Big Apples Fest may park in any Heritage Financial Park lot. Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $10 or may be purchased the day of the event for $15.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION: Dutchess County Public Transportation Bus Route B both Northbound from Beacon and Southbound from Poughkeepsie stops at Heritage Financial Park. See schedules and routes at https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/Public-Transit/Routes-Schedules.htm.







