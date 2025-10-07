Renegades & HFCU Annual Veterans Day Food Drive Begins this Friday

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union, a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 85 years, are proud to announce their third annual Veterans Day Food Drive. From Oct. 10 through Nov. 11, the Renegades and HFCU will collect non-perishable food items to donate to the Castle Point VA Medical Center in Wappingers Falls.

Those wishing to donate can drop off items at Heritage Financial Park (1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590) or at the Heritage Financial Credit Union Branch located at 1476 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590.

"Heritage Financial Credit Union is proud to once again partner with the Hudson Valley Renegades on this important initiative. Supporting our veterans and giving back to the communities we serve has always been central to our mission. Together, we are honored to help provide for those who have given so much for our country," said Rena D'Andraia, AVP of Marketing & Communications at Heritage Financial Credit Union.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Heritage Financial Credit Union on this Veterans Day Food Drive for the Castle Point VA," said Jessica Levinson, Manager, Community Relations of the Renegades. "We are always looking to give back to our local veterans for the sacrifices that they have made on our behalf, and take every opportunity possible to make an impact in their lives."

