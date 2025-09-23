Renegades Hosting First Ballpark Blockbuster at Heritage Financial Park on Friday

Published on September 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades are proud to present a free event on Friday, Sept. 26 at Heritage Financial Park, the first Ballpark Blockbuster of the offseason, featuring a screening of the classic baseball film Rookie of the Year.

The Ballpark Blockbuster promises to be a night filled with fun for the whole family, with food, games, inflatables and a meet & greet with former MLB players such as 1996 World Series Champion Charlie Hayes, Kris Benson, Endy Chavez, and more! Gates open at 6 p.m., with the film screening beginning at 7 p.m.

Admission to the movie is free, though parking is $15 plus taxes and fees in advance and $20 at the gate. Guests can purchase their parking in advance.

See the full upcoming Heritage Financial Park events calendar at www.heritagefinancialpark.com/events.







