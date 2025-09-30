Renegades LHP Griffin Herring Named All-MiLB First Team

Published on September 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced their 2025 All-MiLB teams, with 2025 Hudson Valley Renegades left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring being named to the All-MiLB First Team.

Herring spent his first professional season with the Renegades and Single-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees system and with the High-A Spokane Indians in the Colorado Rockies organization. He posted an 8-4 record with a 1.89 ERA, 149 strikeouts and a 1.69 opponent's batting average across 119.1 innings in 23 starts. He had the third-lowest ERA of any qualified pitcher in MiLB.

The 22-year-old lefty was drafted by the Yankees in the 6th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State University, where he was a key part of a pitching staff that led the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series championship. He was traded to the Rockies on July 25 along with RHP Josh Grosz in exchange for INF Ryan McMahon.

In eight starts with the Renegades, Herring went 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. He allowed one-or fewer earned runs in six of his eight starts, and fewer than two in seven. Herring was one of three finalists for Minor League Pitcher of the Year, along with Mets RHP Jonah Tong (winner) and Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage, as well as a finalist for Minor League Debut of the Year along with Pirates INF Konnor Griffin (winner) and Yesavage.

He is currently rated as the Rockies' No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Additionally, 2023 Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones was named to the All-MiLB First Team as well, after clubbing a MiLB-leading 35 home runs between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 30, 2025

Renegades LHP Griffin Herring Named All-MiLB First Team - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.