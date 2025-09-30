From Fluor Field to October: Greenville Drive Alumni Set to Shine in 2025 Playoffs

Published on September 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Every October, the best of Major League Baseball take center stage under the bright lights of the postseason. And once again, the Greenville Drive's fingerprints can be found all over the playoff picture. From household names to trusted coaches, and even behind-the-scenes staff, the Drive's influence is everywhere - a testament to the player development pipeline that runs straight from Fluor Field to the big leagues.

This year's playoff bracket includes connections to nearly every team in the field, with the only exceptions being the Yankees, Guardians, and Brewers. Everyone else? They've got a little piece of Greenville in their October story.

Seattle Mariners

Few playoff teams boast as much Drive flavor as Seattle. Former Greenville infielder Kris Negrón ('07-'08) now mans the third base coaching box, bringing the same spark and energy he displayed during his playing days. On the mound, Eduard Bazardo ('18) has earned a spot on the Mariners' active roster, while fellow pitcher Jhonathan Diaz ('17-'18) contributed innings earlier this year.

Toronto Blue Jays

For the Blue Jays, their postseason march includes a familiar face in the dugout: Carlos Febles, who guided the Drive as manager in 2012 and 2013. Now Toronto's third base coach, Febles has carried the leadership lessons he sharpened in Greenville to the biggest stage.

Detroit Tigers

Outfielder Manuel Margot ('14) made a brief stop in Detroit this season, appearing in six games. While no longer with the organization, his path from Fluor Field to the Motor City added another layer to the Drive's postseason web.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds' infield versatility comes courtesy of Santiago Espinal ('17). The former Drive standout has carved out a role as a reliable contact hitter and defender, now set to make his mark in the postseason spotlight.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Few franchises feature as many high-profile Drive connections as the Dodgers. Superstar Mookie Betts ('13), who dazzled Greenville fans long before his MVP days, continues to be one of the game's brightest stars. On the pitching side, Michael Kopech ('15) appeared in 14 games this season, though he won't be active this October. Meanwhile, the coaching staff includes Aaron Bates ('06), who helps power L.A.'s offense as the team's hitting coach.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies' playoff run is supported by a trusted Drive alum working behind the curtain: Paul Buchheit ('06-'07), who once served as Greenville's head athletic trainer, now oversees Philadelphia's training staff in the same role.

San Diego Padres

San Diego's lineup is anchored by a familiar face: Xander Bogaerts ('11), who has become one of the most decorated Drive alumni in franchise history. The Padres also leaned on Kyle Hart ('17) for 20 appearances during the regular season, though he won't be part of their postseason roster.

Chicago Cubs

Two connections tie the Cubs back to Greenville. Veteran reliever Ryan Pressly ('10) made 44 appearances in Chicago this year, while Dustin Kelly ('06) serves as the team's hitting coach, working daily with some of the National League's top bats.

Boston Red Sox

Last but certainly not least, Drive DNA is all over the Red Sox roster as Boston returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Six alumni have been named to the playoff roster - pitchers Brayan Bello ('19-'21), Connelly Early ('24), and Payton Tolle ('25); infielder Nick Sogard ('21); outfielders Jarren Duran ('18), and Ceddanne Rafaela ('22). In addition, eight other Drive alums appeared in games with the Red Sox during the regular season.

All told, the 2025 postseason is yet another showcase for Greenville's place in the baseball world. From All-Stars like Betts and Bogaerts, to steady contributors like Espinal and Bazardo, to the coaches and trainers shaping October behind the scenes, the Drive's legacy runs deep.

For Drive fans, it's a reminder that every at-bat, every pitch, and every inning in Greenville might just be the start of a journey that ends under the brightest lights in baseball.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.