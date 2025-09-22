Walk to End Alzheimer's Is at Fluor Field on October 4th

Published on September 22, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Their flowers have a lot of fight in them.

Across the nation, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, their participants don't stop when something's in their way.

Join the Alzheimer's Association as they raise funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia!

Registration starts at 8 AM.

Opening Ceremony at 8:45 AM.







