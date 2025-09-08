Thank You, Drive Fans

As our 20th anniversary comes to an end, our gratitude and optimism knows no bounds.

And for lots of good reasons.

2025 was our 7th consecutive season leading the South Atlantic League in attendance.

We celebrated our 6 millionth fan coming through the gates.

The Greenville Drive and Fluor Field have had a 10-year economic impact of nearly $300 million on Greenville and the surrounding region.

Fluor Field is the third-ranked ballpark among all Single-A stadiums in the nation according to Newsweek's Fan Choice Awards.

We enjoyed our 20th straight season as a highly valued affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, having now helped 130 players make it to the majors.

And most of all, we have the greatest fans imaginable.

Hyperbole? Nope, not even close. Year after year, game after game you show up. And you cheer and boo and devour hot dogs and enjoy all the amenities because Greenville, and indeed all of the Upstate, knows good fun when they see it.

The truth is, you're what makes it fun. Your passion, your fandom, your families and friends have made our 20 years here beyond our wildest dreams.

Somehow, saying thank you seems inadequate. Because you've exceeded our expectations, which has pushed us to attempt to exceed yours. We hope we have.

Please know that we will continue to try to deliver the best fan experience possible over our next 20 years in this glorious place called Greenville and the Upstate of South Carolina.

From the bottom of the ninth...excuse us...from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support and for 20 years of being on the team.







