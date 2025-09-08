Sam Highfill Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 8, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws RHP Sam Highfill, who threw six scoreless and hitless innings in the BlueClaws win on Thursday, was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week in the final week of the regular season.

Highfill, a right-hander from NC State, gave up just one walk and one hit batsman over his outing on Thursday, adding five strikeouts. He earned his second win with Jersey Shore, finishing 2-1 with 3.77 ERA over six starts with the BlueClaws.

He became the fourth BlueClaw to win a weekly award this year: Dylan Campbell (Player of the Week, April 21st), Braydon Tucker (Pitcher of the Week, June 23rd), and Alex McFarlane (Pitcher of the Week, June 30th).

Highfill began the year with Clearwater, where he was 3-7 with a 4.80 ERA. He signed with the Phillies as a non-drafted free agent in 2024 out of NC State.







