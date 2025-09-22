Project Host BBQ Cookoff & Festival Is this Weekend at Fluor Field

Published on September 22, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Project Host BBQ Cookoff & Festival returns to Fluor Field Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27, 2025. This 2-day festival combines family fun, live music, award-winning BBQ and side dishes to raise money for Project Host.

Friday, September 26 - 6 PM - 10 PM - Anything Butt Contest

Friday night's contest challenges cookers to prepare appetizers, sides, and desserts as a test run to their BBQ competition the next day.

Live music from "Hot Yoga"

Kids Zone is open

Saturday, September 27 - 11 AM - 2 PM - BBQ Cook-off

This is when all the hard work pays off for our cookers but also for attendees! Sample some great tasting BBQ as the cookers attempt to wow the judges!

Live music from "Rad Dad the Band"

Kid Zone is open

Project Host is a Greenville-area non-profit that has been building community through food since 1981. Their mission is to use food as a tool to nourish the hungry and train the unemployed.







