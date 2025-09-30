Record Year: 14 Greenville Drive Alumni Make MLB Debuts in 2025

Published on September 30, 2025

Greenville Drive News Release







By the time the curtain closed on the Greenville Drive's 20th Anniversary season, the franchise had more to celebrate than record breaking crowds, competitive play and memories. It was also a record-setting year for alumni success as 14 former Drive players made their Major League Baseball debuts in 2025, the most in a single season in team history.

The milestone shattered the previous high of 11 debuts in 2014 and underscored the Red Sox reputation as one of the game's premier player development operations.

To-date 131 players have played in Greenville and then gone on to the game's highest level. From long-awaited journeys to meteoric rises, here's a look at each of the 14 Drive alumni who took their first steps onto a Major League diamond in 2025.

Kristian Campbell - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: March 27, 2025

Campbell wasted no time making noise at Fenway Park. After starring in Greenville just last summer, the versatile infielder debuted on Opening Day and immediately showed the same athleticism and plate discipline that made him a fan favorite at Fluor Field.

Christian Koss - San Francisco Giants

MLB Debut: April 1, 2025

A 2021 Drive alum, Koss embodied perseverance. After years of steady play in the minors, the infielder got his call to the Bay Area early in the season and made his Giants debut at Houston versus the Astros.

Hunter Dobbins - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: April 6, 2025

Dobbins turned heads in Greenville with his electric right arm in 2023. Just two years later, he broke through as part of Boston's pitching staff, making his big-league debut at Fenway Park versus the Cardinals.

Chase Meidroth - Chicago White Sox

MLB Debut: April 11, 2025

Known for his sharp eye at the plate, Meidroth translated his approach seamlessly to the big leagues. He debuted on the South Side in April, providing Chicago with an immediate spark.

Matthew Lugo - Los Angeles Angels

MLB Debut: May 9, 2025

The athletic infielder and 2022 Drive alum saw his patience pay off when the Angels called his name in May. Lugo's debut in Anaheim added another layer of depth to the Halos as a converted outfielder.

Ryan Fitzgerald - Minnesota Twins

MLB Debut: May 16, 2025

Few debuts were more heartwarming than Fitzgerald's. After first suiting up for Greenville in 2018, the utility man finally reached the majors seven years later, making his long-awaited debut on the road versus the Brewers.

Marcelo Mayer - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: May 24, 2025

One of the most anticipated debuts of the season, Mayer arrived in mid-May to great fanfare. The former top prospect - and Drive standout in 2022-23 - is slotted in as Boston's shortstop of the future.

Kyle Teel - Chicago White Sox

MLB Debut: June 6, 2025

The polished catcher rose quickly through the minors. By June, the 2023 Drive alum was handling a big-league staff in Chicago, showcasing the leadership and defense Greenville fans had already seen.

Roman Anthony - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: June 9, 2025

Anthony's steady ascent reached its peak just two years after playing in Greenville. The power-hitting outfielder debuted in Boston in early June and brought with him the poise of a veteran.

Wikelman Gonzalez - Chicago White Sox

MLB Debut: June 20, 2025

Armed with electric stuff, Gonzalez gave Chicago a jolt of excitement in June. The right-hander, who pitched for Greenville in 2023, added another arm to the White Sox youth movement.

Jhostynxon Garcia - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: August 22, 2025

After just a brief stop in Greenville in 2024, "The Password" climbed the ladder quickly. The young outfielder debuted at Yankee Stadium, getting an instant jolt of Major League Baseball's most intense and long-storied rivalry.

Brian Van Belle - Tampa Bay Rays

MLB Debut: August 24, 2025

The 2021-22 Drive alum joined a Rays club known for maximizing pitching talent. Van Belle's debut gave Tampa Bay a reliable arm and added to the Drive's season-long tally of milestones.

Payton Tolle - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: August 29, 2025

In one of the most remarkable stories of the year, Tolle jumped from Greenville to Boston in the same season. Make his debut at the end of August, he reached the big leagues quicker than any alum previously in franchise history.

Connelly Early - Boston Red Sox

MLB Debut: September 9, 2025

Rounding out the historic group, Early debuted just a year after anchoring Greenville's staff. The left-hander earned a September call-up and tied a Red Sox franchise record with 11 strikeouts in a debut.

For Drive fans, the 2025 season was more than an anniversary celebration. It was a reminder that every night at Fluor Field offers a glimpse of tomorrow's Major Leaguers.







