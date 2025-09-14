One More Vargas and Henriquez Combine for 9 Hits, 6 RBI as 'Clones Down 'Burgers 13-1, to Move Within Win of SAL Title

September 14, 2025

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In the final game played at Maimonides Park in 2025, the Brooklyn bats erupted. The Cyclones downed the Hub City Spartanburgers, 13-1, in Game 1 of the 2025 South Atlantic League Championship Series. With the win, Brooklyn is now one win away from capturing its first ever SAL title, and first championship of any kind since winning the New York-Penn League title in 2019.

In the win, SS Marco Vargas and CF Yonatan Henriquez pieced together remarkable days. Vargas finished his day with 5 hits, while reaching in all six at-bats. The 20-year-old was hit by a pitch, in addition to his five singles. He also scored three runs for the 'Clones. Vargas' five hits tie OF Eli Serrano III for the most in a single game by a Brooklyn player this season.

Henriquez' performance was equally as impressive. The outfielder collected a franchise-record-tying 6 RBI en route to a four-hit day, which included a three-run home run - his first at the High-A level.

RHP Noah Hall was superb in his postseason debut. Although he fell short of qual;ifying for the win, the righty tossed 4.1 innings of one run ball. Hall gave up just three hits, while striking out three and walking four.

The Cyclones bats did the majority of their damage in the home half of the 5th inning, plating 8 runs in the frame. The 8 runs are tied for the most in a single frame all season.

Despite the outstanding day from the Brooklyn bats, it was Hub City who struck first, courtesy of a sac fly from DH Ben Hartl to give the 'Burgers a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones immediately responded with a run in the home half of the first, when RF Yohairo Cuevas plated SS Marco Vargas from 3rd on an RBI fielder's choice.

In the 2nd, the 'Clones hopped out in front. Henriquez tattooed a three-run shot off of LHP Dalton Pence - the first home run surrendered by the southpaw in his 15th appearance at the level. Pence did not come back out to begin the 3rd, as his day ended after 60 pitches through 2 innings en route to the loss.

In the 5th, the Cyclones sent 14 men to the plate. Brooklyn plated 8 runs on 4 hits, drew five walks, and had two batters hit by pitches. It all started with 1B Trace Willhoite's RBI single with the bases loaded, pushing the lead to 5-1. After a strikeout, 2B Diego Mosquera drove in a pair with his first of two hits on the day.

Moments after, Henriquez collected his 4th and 5th RBI of the night on a two-run base knock, ballooning the Cyclones lead to 9-1. After DH Matt Rudick was hit by a pitch, Hub City made a call to the bullpen. RHP Adonis Villavicencio came in and issued a bases-loaded walk to C Ronald Hernandez, pushing the Brooklyn advantage to 10-1. RF Yohairo Cuevas then launched a sac fly, completing the 8-run inning.

Brooklyn tacked on one more for good measure in the 7th, as Henriquez drove home Houck on an RBI single with the bases loaded, extending the Brooklyn lead to 13-1.

Besides the offensive outburst, the Brooklyn bullpen shut down Hub City hitters all afternoon. LHP Gregori Louis (win), RHP Yacksel Rios, RHP Jace Beck, RHP Austin Troesser and RHP Juan Arnaud all combined on 4.2 innings of scoreless ball.

Besides Vargas and Henriquez, both Hernandez and Mosquera also logged mulit-hit efforts. All told, the 'Clones collected 16 hits as a team, 7 of which came with runners in scoring position.

After the Monday travel day, Brooklyn and Hub City continue the SAL Championship Series on Tuesday night from Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. LHP Franklin Gomez 1-0, 0.00 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by LHP Dylan MacLean (0-0, 2.25 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from South Carolina.







