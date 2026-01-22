Mets Announce 2026 Coaching Staff with Eduardo Nunez Set to Manage the Club

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones, in collaboration with the New York Mets, have announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season. Eduardo Núñez will become the 16th manager in Cyclones history when the season kicks off on Friday, April 3, at Maimonides Park.

Núñez enters his seventh season with the Mets organization and his first as manager of the Cyclones after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach during the club's championship season in 2025. The 40-year-old takes over for Gilbert Gomez, who joined the New York Mets coaching staff as first base coach ahead of the 2026 season.

A native of Puerto Rico, Núñez joined the Mets organization in 2021 as the hitting coach for DSL Mets 2 before serving in the same role with the Complex League Mets in 2022 and the St. Lucie Mets in 2023.

Joining Núñez on the bench will be an entirely new coaching staff, including hitting coach Devin DeYoung, pitching coach Luis Alvarado, and bench coach Dallas Burke.

DeYoung, 35, joins the Cyclones after serving as the hitting coach for St. Lucie during the 2025 season, marking the beginning of his time with the Mets organization. A native of St. John, Indiana, DeYoung previously spent five seasons (2020-24) with the Chicago White Sox organization, serving as the Arizona Complex League hitting coach from 2021-22 and as the hitting initiatives coordinator from 2023-24. He was slated to be the bench coach for the Birmingham Barons in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DeYoung began his affiliated baseball coaching career with the Greenville Drive in 2019. He has also worked as a bench coach / hitting coach with the Windy City Thunderbolts (2017-18), Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2016) and Rockland Boulders (2015).

Alvarado, 29, comes to Brooklyn after spending the 2025 season as the pitching coach for the St. Lucie Mets. The 2026 season will mark his fifth with the Mets organization after serving as pitching coach for the Florida Complex League Mets in 2023 and 2024, as well as a life skills specialist with the FCL Mets in 2022. Alvarado played professionally in the Los Angeles Angels organization from 2018-21, compiling a 7-13 record across 64 games at three levels. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska, where he was a two-way player and earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors as an outfielder in 2015.

Burke, 35, enters his second season with the Mets organization after serving as bench coach for the Florida Complex League Mets in 2025. Prior to joining the Mets, the Davenport, Iowa native coached at the collegiate level at Dartmouth College (2023-24), Penn State (2019-23), West Virginia (2018), and Bowling Green (2017). Burke played collegiately at the University of Iowa from 2008-10 and was named a Freshman All-Big Ten selection as a catcher in 2009 before finishing his career at Missouri Southern State University, where he was twice named an All-MIAA selection.

Rounding out the Cyclones staff will be head athletic trainer Kylie Holton, assistant athletic trainer Kesha Garcia, strength coach Beaux Bonvillain, and baseball tech and video coordinator Nick Valdes.

Eduardo Núñez and the Cyclones will begin the 2026 season on Friday, April 3, when they welcome the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, to Maimonides Park at 6:40 p.m. Single-game, groups, full-season, partial-season, and premium tickets are currently available for all 2026 games. For more information, call or text 718 - 37 - BKLYN.







