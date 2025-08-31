Broecker and Colmenarez Go Yard, Hot Rods Take Down Drive 7-3

Published on August 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Gary Gill Hill tossed 7.0 inning for the third time this season, while Bryan Broecker and Carlos Colmenarez powered the offense with homers, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-29, 64-59) to a 7-3 win over the Greenville Drive (29-30, 62-63) on Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Bowling Green offense exploded for four runs in the top of the first against Greenville starter Michael Sansone. Adrian Santana singled, Emilien Pitre reached on a bunt, and Mac Horvath walked to load the bases. Blake Robertson lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Santana, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Broecker stepped in and blasted a three-run homer to left, increasing the lead to 4-0.

Greenville responded in the bottom of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. Henry Godbout singled to center, and an error from Santana allowed Justin Gonzales to reach, putting runners at first and second. Nelly Taylor doubled home both runners, cutting into the Bowling Green lead, 4-2.

The Drive added another run in the bottom of the fourth against Gill Hill. Freili Encarnacion smashed a one-out, solo homer to left to make it a one-run game, 4-3.

Bowling Green got back on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth against Greenville reliever Erik Rivera. Broecker worked a one-out walk, and Jhon Diaz was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Jose Perez singled to center, scoring Broecker, making it a 5-4 Hot Rods lead.

Two more runs came around to score in the top of the ninth for the Hot Rods against Drive reliever Isaac Stebens. With one out, Perez walked, and Colmenarez hit a two-run homer, bringing the score to 7-3. That would end the scoring and lead the Hot Rods to a 7-3 victory.

Gill Hill (6-8) picked up the win, tossing 7.0 frames, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out three. Sansone (3-4) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits across 5.0 innings, walking one and striking out four.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Santiago Suarez (0-2, 2.51) to the mound against Greenville RHP Austin Ehrlicher (1-0, 0.56).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.