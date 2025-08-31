Nori Has Four-Hit, Four-Steal Night, But Claws Fall 8-5

ABERDEEN, MD - Dante Nori had four hits and four stolen bases but his big night was spoiled, as Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 8-5 on Saturday night at Ripken Stadium.

Nori, the Phillies first-round pick last year, went 4-5 with four stolen bases, one off the BlueClaws single-game record. He has 10 in five games with the BlueClaws while going 9-20 with five walks.

The BlueClaws had won two in a row after Aberdeen won the first two games of the six game series.

Each team scored in the first inning, the BlueClaws on an RBI single from Kehden Hettiger.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second when Dante Nori got hung up between first and second on a stolen base attempt, allowing Jordan Dissin to steal home. After a double steal, the BlueClaws added another run on a balk for a 3-1 lead. The BlueClaws added another on an RBI single by Devin Saltiban.

Aberdeen scored the next three. Nate George singled in a run in the third then hit a 2-run home run, his first with Aberdeen, in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Nori then got going again - his 4th hit was an RBI double down the left field line in the fifth inning that gave the BlueClaws a 5-4 lead.

Aberdeen came back to take the lead in the seventh off Alex McFarlane (2-9). Elis Cuevas doubled in the tying run. Edwin Amparo stepped up next, and hit a two run home run down the right field line to give the IronBirds a 7-5 lead. Anderson De Los Santos singled home a run in the 8th inning off AJ Wilson for a three run advantage.

Ryan Cabracas came on in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning to earn the save.

BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits but did not factor in the decision.

In addition to Nori's big game, Dissin had two walks and scored twice.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 2:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore in the final road game of the season.







