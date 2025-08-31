Seven-Run Eight Gives Asheville Magic at McCormick

Published on August 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - After the offense had seemingly dissipated, the bats exploded for the Asheville Tourists late in the night as they came back to beat the Hub City Spartanburgers 9-4 at McCormick Field on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, Tyler Whitaker blasted a two-run shot over the left-center field wall to climb to within a run. The Spartanburgers (62-62) got the run back in the next inning to make it 4-2.

The Tourists (51-70) bats notched just one hit over the next three innings. Moving into the eighth frame, they flipped the script. Kenni Gomez made it a 4-3 game with an RBI single after the first two guys reached safely. A bunt single from Drew Brutcher loaded the bases who Drew Vogel. Down in the count 1-2, Vogel blasted the ball over the left field wall for Asheville's first grand slam of the season to put the club up 7-3. They scored two more later on in the inning, partly thanks to an RBI double from Alejandro Nunez.

Arms dazzled for the Tourists out of the bullpen. Yeriel Santos got the start and gave up all runs in five innings. Then, Alejandro Torres went the next two frames, facing seven and striking out four. Closing the game out, Nate Wohlgemuth (W, 1-0) tossed in the eighth and ninth, keeping the Spartanburgers off the board.

With one more game to go at McCormick Field for the 2025 season, Asheville closes the series against Hub City tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. ET.







