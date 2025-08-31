Renegades Edged by Brooklyn

Published on August 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came excruciatingly close to a late comeback win, but the Brooklyn Cyclones closed out a 5-4 victory on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead in the second. Camden Troyer walked with one out and scored on an RBI double by Connor McGinnis.

Brooklyn responded to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Colin Houck drew a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Corey Collins.

In the third, Diego Mosquera led off with a double and came home on an RBI single by Marco Vargas to make it 2-1 Cyclones. The Cyclones added two more runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 4-1. Mosquera singled and Vargas followed with an RBI triple. The next batter, Yohairo Cuevas, doubled in Vargas.

Hudson Valley fought hard in the late innings, bringing in two to cut the deficit to 4-3. Josh Moylan reached second on an error by left fielder Nick Roselli. Camden Troyer then drew a walk, and runners reached second and third on a balk. A wild pitch allowed Moylan to score, before an RBI single by Robbie Burnett drove in Troyer.

Brooklyn added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Yonathan Henriquez led off with a triple, and a Nick Roselli RBI groundout brought him home.

In the ninth, the Renegades pulled within one run, but could not complete the comeback. Dillon Lewis led off with a majestic solo home run, his 13th High-A home run and 22nd overall in the Yankees organization this season. Josh Moylan reached on a two-out single as the tying run, but Brett Banks struck out Camden Troyer to end the game 5-4.

Hudson Valley concludes their final road series of the season on Sunday at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 P.M., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Listen Live to the Renegades The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips. www.hvrenegades.com The Renegades return home for their final series of the season next week at Heritage Financial Park. An exciting list of promotions includes Football Night on September 3, the return of the Hudson Valley Big Apples on September 4 and Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff on September 5. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

74-48







South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.