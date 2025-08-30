Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on August 30, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Back and Forth... The Hot Rods and Drive have alternated wins since starting the series on Tuesday. Greenville pulled out an 8-5 victory in extra innings on Friday. Bowling Green jumped ahead early with a run in the top of the third. Greenville fought back with a five-run bottom of the sixth, headlined by a three-run homer from Andruw Musset. The Hot Rods evened the score with two-run homers from Angel Mateo and Daniel Vellojin in the eighth and ninth innings, but Johanfran Garcia clobbered a three-run homer in the bottom of the tenth to end the game.

Angel's Arrival... Angel Mateo has settled in with the Hot Rods, putting his skills on display in Greenville. Over four games in the series, Mateo is hitting .316 (5-for-16) with three doubles, one homer, and two RBI. This should come as no surprise after his success with Single-A Charleston, hitting .282 with six homers and 66 RBIs with the RiverDogs.

Mac Makes His Way on Base... Mac Horvath has reached base safely in his last nine games. He is 8-for-34 (.235) over this stretch, working four walks compared to five strikeouts. Horvath has also collected one homer and six RBI during the stretch. His production has spread to the bases, stealing five bags while scoring five times.

Summer Slugger... Aidan Smith logged his third multi-homer game of the year on Thursday. The first time Smith left the yard multiple times in one game, the Hot Rods were in Asheville on June 29. His second two-homer game came in Greensboro on July 11. Overall, Smith has hit all but two of his home runs this season on the road, slamming 12 away from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Gary Goes Back to the Hill... Gary Gill Hill is preparing to make his second start in Greenville this year. He is looking to bounce back after a tough outing against Greensboro, allowing five earned runs over 6.0 frames against the Grasshoppers. Gill Hill made his first start of the 2025 campaign in Greenville, tossing 4.0 innings, letting up just one run on four hits, striking out four in a rain-shortened game for the Hot Rods.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2025

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.