Spartanburgers Claim Game One over Bowling Green in Divisional Round

Published on September 9, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Fifth Third Park experienced playoff baseball for the first time on Tuesday night. The Spartanburgers knocked off the Bowling Green Hot Rods in game one of a three-game divisional round series 3-1.

Hub City starter Dylan MacLean struck out four through four innings of one-run ball. The southpaw made it through the first seven Hot Rods without allowing a runner to reach base. Hunter Haas singled off MacLean in the third, but the 'Burgers stranded Bowling Green's first runner of the game on second base.

In the fourth, the Hot Rods scored the game's first run on a pair of doubles. Aidan Smith ambushed MacLean's second pitch and speared it down the left-field line, then with two outs, Angel Mateo clocked a line drive to the left-center power alley which dropped between two defenders. Smith scored from second and gave Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

On the other side, Bowling Green's Marcus Johnson (L, 7-11) worked through a leadoff single from Antonis Macias in the first, then two runners aboard in the second. Johnson grew stronger as the game progressed, retiring six in order through the third and fourth.

Aidan Curry (W, 4-2) took over for MacLean to begin the top of the fifth inning. Curry set down the side in order in his first inning of work. Gleider Figuereo sparked the Hub City offense in the bottom of the fifth. Figuereo lined a sinker to right field. Mac Horvath sprawled out and missed the ball, allowing a triple. John Taylor tied the game with a single past the drawn-in infield. Taylor advanced to third on a sharp ground ball from Luke Hanson and scored on a sacrifice fly from Macias.

Curry ran into some two-out trouble in the sixth. A single and two walks loaded the bases before Curry forced a groundout to escape the jam. Curry finished his night with a clean seventh inning.

Trevor Harrison took over for Johnson to begin the bottom of the sixth. The righty reliever shut down the Spartanburgers for two innings. Victor Simeon entered to pitch the eighth for Hub City. After two quick outs, Simeon walked a pair of Hot Rods. Simeon finished off a scoreless frame with his second strikeout.

A walk from Macias and a Malcolm Moore single put runners at the corners in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Maxton Martin smacked a run-scoring single to double the Hub City lead. Adrian Rodriguez (S, 2) struck out the side to finish off Hub City's first franchise playoff win.

After a travel day Wednesday, Hub City sends righty Caden Scarborough (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound for game two. Bowling Green turns to lefty Garrett Gainey (4-4, 3.29 ERA) in a must-win game. First pitch from Bowling Green Ballpark is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET on Thursday.







